Canonsburg announces new logo

I hope you are having a wonderful summer, enjoying time with family and friends, whether it be at the local pool or just going for ice cream. With the effort of many and tireless amounts of time, we have planned fun events for your enjoyment; whether it be an Easter egg hunt, the beginning of summer with Memorial Day, the 4th of July celebration, the Rib Cook-Off, Alleyway Saturdays and soon the Oktoberfest Celebration and Canonsburg Old Fashioned Christmas, just to name a few. There has also been some development of additional parking, the transfer of ownership of many buildings with restoration forthcoming, which has the positive approach of getting people to reinvest in Canonsburg. With many years of research and talking with our people, parking meters have always been an issue whether you live here or come from afar. In today’s society, we have recognized that most people do not carry change, and the availability of a repair company for maintenance is tough to find. With that in mind, we have installed the new kiosk machines in the parking lots to bring us up to the 21st century. This will allow you to utilize a credit card or the Flow Bird app, or you can still use quarters if you would like. When you utilize the new kiosk, just follow the four-step process, and you will find it very easy to use.