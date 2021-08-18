Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canonsburg, PA

Canonsburg announces new logo

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Borough of Canonsburg is thrilled to announce the launch of its new logo as part of the borough’s rebranding campaign and program. The new logo, colors, and fonts were updated by Mike Melone of Melone Advertising Group in Canonsburg. Careful consideration was given to the new design to convey a contemporary and modern feel while reflecting on our past.

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canonsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Canonsburg, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Design#Melone Advertising Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

From the Mayor: Moving Canonsburg forward

I hope you are having a wonderful summer, enjoying time with family and friends, whether it be at the local pool or just going for ice cream. With the effort of many and tireless amounts of time, we have planned fun events for your enjoyment; whether it be an Easter egg hunt, the beginning of summer with Memorial Day, the 4th of July celebration, the Rib Cook-Off, Alleyway Saturdays and soon the Oktoberfest Celebration and Canonsburg Old Fashioned Christmas, just to name a few. There has also been some development of additional parking, the transfer of ownership of many buildings with restoration forthcoming, which has the positive approach of getting people to reinvest in Canonsburg. With many years of research and talking with our people, parking meters have always been an issue whether you live here or come from afar. In today’s society, we have recognized that most people do not carry change, and the availability of a repair company for maintenance is tough to find. With that in mind, we have installed the new kiosk machines in the parking lots to bring us up to the 21st century. This will allow you to utilize a credit card or the Flow Bird app, or you can still use quarters if you would like. When you utilize the new kiosk, just follow the four-step process, and you will find it very easy to use.
Columbus, OHSidney Daily News

CCAO adopts new logo

COLUMBUS – The County Commissioners Association of Ohio debuted a new logo designed to promote unity and cohesion throughout the association as well as modernize and expand an established brand that has long worked to advance county government. “We are pleased to present the newly adopted logo concept for our...
Canonsburg, PAObserver-Reporter

Outdoor events bring visitors and fun to Canonsburg

Canonsburg has been the place to be this summer, as new and growing outdoor events have attracted the town and then some. The Canonsburg Farmers Market has been around five years, but a new location and more than double the vendors have made it a destination every Tuesday. “In previous...
Canonsburg, PAObserver-Reporter

Sarris purchases Canonsburg building for production purposes

Being in tight quarters with a heap of boxed chocolates usually is a good thing – actually, a wonderful thing. But it wasn’t a practical thing, according to Bill Sarris. “We were squeezed for space and decided to make a big move,” said the president of iconic Sarris Candies, a specialty chocolate and candies operation.
Gnadenhutten, OHwtuz.com

Gnaden Library Turning to Public for New Logo

Nick McWilliams reporting – To create their new logo, the Gnadenhutten Public Library is asking for help from area artists and bookworms. Running now through October, the library will accept submissions from all ages of a new logo design. The winning submission will be picked by the Library Board, and...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury DPW hosts contests to design new logo, update records

SHREWSBURY — The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works (DPW) is hosting two contests. One asks high school students to design a logo for the department, while the other seeks help updating the department’s records. DPW Business Manager David Snowdon introduced the two contests, which can be found on the town’s...
Saugatuck, MIHolland Sentinel

On Brand: Saugatuck reveals new Trailblazers logos, branding

SAUGATUCK — Six months after choosing a new nickname, Saugatuck Public Schools has its new visual identity to go with it. The district unveiled its new Trailblazers logos and branding during a school board meeting Monday, Aug. 16. Holland-based firm Next Creative was hired to design the brand. Monday’s reveal showcased new logos, brand standards and a manifesto to define the meaning of the new name and direction of SPS.
Tyngsborough, MALowell Sun

Greater Lowell Tech unveils new logo

TYNGSBORO — Greater Lowell Technical High School has unveiled a new, modernized logo and updated messaging. “Our logo included some elements that were obsolete and dated, so it was time for a brand evolution that truly represented Greater Lowell Technical High School and the value of the two-in-one education model,” said Director of Technology, Enrollment, and Information Lisa Martinez, who led the comprehensive development of the logo.
Rocky Mount, VAFranklin News Post

Rocky Mount unveils new town logo

The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yearlong rebranding effort for the town before it is introduced in an advertising campaign later this month. Tony Pearman, president and CEO...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Bill Peduto Introduces New ‘Dark Sky’ Lighting Ordinance In The City

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Soon, you’ll be seeing the light around the city of Pittsburgh. Mayor Bill Peduto announced a new “Dark Sky” lighting ordinance on Tuesday. It will be the first of its kind in the county. When the city replaces street lights or renovates parks and facilities, it will use lighting and technology with a lower color temperature. Mayor Peduto says it will reduce energy costs, provide better visibility, and be better for wildlife.
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

Architects review plans for potential $59.3M Trinity school projects

Consulting firm VEBH Architects last week presented Trinity Area School Board with an overview of planned renovations at Trinity Middle School and new construction of an intermediate school on the middle school campus. VEBH representatives reviewed plans for a greatly renovated middle school, which includes constructing a new, three-level intermediate...
Monessen, PAObserver-Reporter

Be Local: Area organizations committed to assisting canines

Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local. After his beloved dog Capone passed away from cancer at the age of 4-1/2 years old, Monessen native and resident Randy Marino decided to stand up and fight canine cancer. Marino built a group of volunteers...
InternetHouston Chronicle

Firefly Launches New Website and Logo in Reintroduction to Channel and Customer Base

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Firefly, the trusted technology advisor for end users and channel partners, today announces the launch of its new website and logo to reflect its reintroduction as a bigger and better technology resource for all. Firefly is opening itself to more business from both customers and partners with its ever-present customer-centric approach and dedication to be a true technical resource.
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Lafayette-based Leading Health Care of Louisiana unveils new name, logo

Lafayette-based Leading Health Care of Louisiana has completed a rebranding initiative and will change its name to Leading Home Care. The company, which will soon move into a 20,000-square-foot building under construction at 206 Rue La France, will also unveil a new logo. The company, which provides in-home care services to the elderly or disabled, opted for the rebrand as a way to bring more recognition to the work it does while still keeping the familiarity of its previous name.
Clarkson, KYNews Enterprise

Clarkson adopts new city logo

The city of Clarkson has created a new official logo. Designed by Paloma Culver for a fee of $140, the logo was unveiled last week to Clarkson City Commission during its regularly scheduled meeting. The logo reads “City of Clarkson” underscored by “established 1908” with “Kentucky’s Official State Honey Festival”...
Health ServicesWeirton Daily Times

Coleman has new name and new logo

KENT — Coleman Professional Services, a nonprofit provider of behavioral healthcare and rehabilitation services, is now Coleman Health Services. The new name better reflects the organization’s focus on whole-person treatment. “The name ‘Coleman Professional Services’ no longer represents the continuous changes in our behavioral health field,” said Nelson Burns, president...

Comments / 0

Community Policy