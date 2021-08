Well, I saw the story concerning the shooting at the Costco in Corona and that charges would be filed by the attorney general’s office. My first thoughts are that the persons most responsible for this incident (the parents) have not been charged, but instead the victim is. All I can think is that there is some new hotshot lawyer in the AG’s office who has no common sense of what the basic American (and old English) laws consist of and is trying to make a name for himself. I’ll get right to it.