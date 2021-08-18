Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Titans’ numbers, youth, optimism up

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOis5_0bUpyPhw00
The 2021 Notre Dame Titans football team Courtesy of Mark Delabar

PORTSMOUTH — With the Notre Dame Titans, it’s always a numbers game.

Yet this football season, there’s also a fountain of youth which will be found along Sunrise Avenue — and at Spartan Stadium.

That’s because the Titans’ 26-man roster sports solely three seniors — as underclassmen-heavy Notre Dame aims to improve on its Southern Ohio Conference Division I standing, following a 3-4 coronavirus-impacted campaign of a year ago.

All seven of Notre Dame’s games from last season served as regular-season contests, as it did not play archrival East —with that matchup marked off in an abnormal fall for sure.

Two years ago, the Titans endured a winless season, but one in which the three seniors and several juniors learned many lessons from.

A year later, Notre Dame gained confidence from home victories over Green and Huntington —and at Fairfield Christian.

Now, it’s time for these young Titans — as only a half-dozen juniors don the roster — to pick up where they left off.

Of the 26, 17 are either sophomores (nine) or freshmen (eight).

That means that most of the Titans weren’t even born yet — when 16-year NDHS head coach Bob Ashley first took over the program.

“We have a lot of youth, but with our youth we think comes a lot of excitement,” said Ashley. “We can’t ask any more from them with their attitudes. They’ve been a great bunch to work with so far in fall camp, and I’m excited to see where they take us this season. These guys are ready to go and ready to learn and have done everything we’ve asked of them so far. The leadership these upperclassmen are showing is a tremendous improvement from over the years. It just seems like we’re heading in the right direction.”

The top two Titans as far as postseason honors are defensive end and tight end Carter Campbell (6-2, 180) and defensive back and running back Dylan Seison (6-0, 150) —both juniors.

Campbell — with 34 tackles, eight sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and a forced fumble —captured first-team all-Southeast District Division VII accolades, while Seison secured Special Mention all-district honors with his secondary play.

The Titans’ two offensive standouts from a season ago graduated — as Logan Emnett (808 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns) and Caleb Nichols (751 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns) notched all-district and are now at Wittenberg University.

Emnett, in fact, was a first-team all-district running back.

“Those two were the majority of what we did offensively last year,” said Ashley. “We don’t have a lot of experience returning as far as guys with quality stats from last season.”

However, “that provides opportunities for other guys to step up and see what they are all about.”

Those new ballcarriers in Notre Dame’s run-oriented offense are likely to be Beau Hobbs, a six-foot two-inch and 200-pound senior, and Cody Metzler — a 6-3 and 210-pound sophomore who is a transfer from Valley.

“We’re a shotgun wing-T team. Our whole focus is to try and make teams defend eight gaps, and still be a vertical threat. Beau Hobbs will replace Logan Emnett at halfback for us, and Cody Metzler we are very high on at the wing spot to carry the ball or block on the edge with Carter Campbell,” said Ashley.

Wyatt Webb (5-11, 150, jr.) will be the Titans’ quarterback with a new pass offense, as both starting tackles return in senior Jarren Edgington (6-5, 303) and junior Dominic Sparks ( 6-7, 230).

Jake Edwards (6-2, 213, jr.) is the center with John Ball (6-1, 174, jr.) being the strong guard and Brock Shepherd (5-5, 146) at the opposite guard —as Seison returns at the slot receiver with senior Matt Boldman back at split end.

“The true test offensively for us this year will be how well these guys pick things up,” said Ashley. “We want to run the ball with Beau Hobbs, but we’re hoping to get the ball in Dylan Seison’s hands a little more, either through the air or on the ground. We’re strong on the edge on both sides.”

Defensively, Notre Dame features a 4-3 front with Campbell coming back at one end and Sparks at the other —with Edgington, Ball and Ilan Walker rotating at tackle.

The linebacking corps consists of sophomore middle Gavin Hart (5-11, 190), who will also carry the ball, and Metzler (strong side) and Hobbs (weak side) — with Seison and Nolan Heiland on the corners and Boldman (strong) and Webb (free) at the safeties.

Like many other Division VII clubs, the Titans —given their SOC I and non-league schedule — will be defending other run-first teams.

Notre Dame has six home games including five of the first six — with Grove City Christian (Aug. 20), Fairfield Christian (Aug. 27), Fayetteville (Sept. 10) and Zanesville Rosecrans (Sept. 18) all traveling to historic Spartan Stadium, sandwiched around a road show at Fisher Catholic at Lancaster’s Fulton Field.

The Titans then tangle with defending SOC I champion Northwest at home to end the September slate.

Despite the youth, Ashley expects his Titans to continue to improve —and of course with that youth and improvement comes continued excitement.

“We’re young, but we’re not lost. We come in every day trying to live in the moment and trust the process and just try to get better every day doing our jobs,” said the coach. “These guys have really bought into that.”

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
117
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Football
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Portsmouth, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Wittenberg University#American Football#Notre Dame#Christian#Ndhs#District Division#Vii#Soc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy