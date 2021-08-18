Quincy mayor chosen for new MBTA board of directors

BOSTON (SHNS) – A brand-new board tasked with overseeing the MBTA and its transit service across the region has its first official member: Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch. The MBTA Advisory Board, an independent organization that represents the 176 cities and towns that steer tax dollars toward the transit agency, voted Tuesday to name Koch as its choice to fill a seat on the T’s governing body. First elected mayor in 2007, Koch — whose city is home to four stops on the Red Line, a commuter rail stop, multiple bus routes and an in-design bus maintenance facility — has served as chairman of the standalone MBTA Advisory Board for the last decade.