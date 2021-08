(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — Wolf Spring, the first functional beverage company for dogs, announced today it has closed its $2 million Seed round. Wolf Spring backers include prominent angel investors such as Michael Frizell (founder of Pet Circle), Richard Setterwall (founder of Dogbuddy.com), Baron Davis (2x NBA All-Star, investor in Vitamin Water), and directors of leading US Pet-focused funds, as well as Harvard and INSEAD Business Angel groups. The funding will accelerate Wolf Spring expansion both online and offline and support the release of new SKUs.