Former Saints, Jaguars assistant coach John Pease dies at 77
John Pease, a defensive assistant coach that spent 19 years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, passed away on Monday at age 77. “For 11 years, John Pease played an integral role on our coaching staff and developed numerous outstanding players at his position group,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “Not only was he an excellent football coach, but he will also be remembered for his warm and engaging personality, his strong character, and his love for both his players and his family. We will always be grateful for John’s contributions to the Saints. Our prayers are with the Pease family.”profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
