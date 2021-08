In the wake of Monday’s “big” win at Fenway, I had to get to the ballpark Tuesday night to see for myself if the Red Sox have in fact “turned it around.”. We were told they “turned it around” after they spanked the tanking Orioles three straight times 10 days ago. That turned out to be a myth. After sweeping a team that’s intentionally losing (19 straight defeats), the Sox went to New York and got swept. They then almost lost a three-game series to the 43-81 Rangers before they were rescued by Travis ”The Franchise” Shaw’s walkoff grand slam in the 11th. Press box colleague John Tomase correctly termed it “the most demoralizing walkoff win of the year.”