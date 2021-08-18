Cancel
NFL

Cowboys Hard Knocks: Defensive Line Play, Managing Dak, Cardinals Game In Episode 2

By Sean Martin
insidethestar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys are back in Frisco for training camp from The Star, but their ongoing season of Hard Knocks resumed tonight with highlights from practices in Oxnard against the Rams, Mike McCarthy continuing to manage Dak Prescott’s workload, and the team’s second preseason game at the Cardinals. McCarthy addressed...

