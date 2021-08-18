PREP ROUNDUP: Logan girls soccer tops Frankfort 8-0 in opener

The Logansport girls soccer team is in a similar situation that the boys team is in this year.

The Lady Berries have not one but two former standouts who are playing at Holy Cross College: Jenny Requino and Yami Mateo, while former LHS boys standout Juan Perez is also playing at Holy Cross.

Like the boys team, the girls team also had a strong start to the season against Frankfort as the Lady Berries routed the Hot Dogs 8-0 on Tuesday in Frankfort.

Arlene Frutos had a hat trick to lead the Berries. Gracie Henderson and Isabel Padilla added two goals apiece. Yadira Alvarado added a goal.

Frutos, Henderson and Taylor Hamm each had an assist. Goalkeeper Abby Henderson had three saves.

“The biggest thing I was impressed with was the intensity we played with,” Logansport coach Todd Reiff said.

Frutos is back to lead the offense and Linney Fragoso is the Berries’ defensive anchor and they provide leadership as senior captains, Reiff said.

The Logan coach added he’s starting four new players out for the team and they all played well on Tuesday in Hamm, Alexsa Herrold, Cassidy Cuppy and Pailei Cripe.

“I think as we go further along things will rapidly accel,” Reiff said. “They just brought some real new energy to the team.”

Padilla played her first high school game after missing last season with a torn ACL.

“I think is actually pretty phenomenal,” Reiff said.

Logan hosts Western on Thursday for a 6 p.m. varsity-only game.

COED SOCCER

CASTON 4, TIPPY VALLEY 2

Caston started strong with a season opening with at Tippecanoe Valley.

Rowan Jellison had a hat trick for the Comets. Brady Evans added a goal. Jan Aguilar-Mendez dished out two assists. Bailey Zimpleman had an assist in the field and 10 saves in goal.

Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the game. With minutes left in the first half, Jellison scored on a long ball over TV’s back line delivered by Zimpleman from goal to make it a 2-1 game at halftime.

“We were able to make some adjustments at half, configure the lineup and sub some players around to find the right formula to pull the goals we needed to win the match,” Caston coach Nars Sanchez said.

Aguilar-Mendez assisted Jellison on a through ball on a back side run that he slotted inside the right post to start the second half to tie the game. Evans put the Comets ahead with a dropped ball from Aguilar-Mendez to the top of 18 that he settled and shot inside the right post. The last game came via PK, as Jellison took the PK to complete his hat trick.

“Overall we’re happy to get the win,” Sanchez said. “Tippecanoe Valley is going to be a solid team later in the season. They have some really good players, and I’m positive Coach will have them hitting on all cylinders when play them again in a few weeks. The game brought out a lot in us. We were able to dig deep and grit out a win. The kids never wavered and competed for 80 minutes. We’ll still have plenty to improve on and will work hard to be better next match.”

Caston hosts Rochester Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

LOGAN 3, N. MIAMI 0

Logansport won in coach Haleigh Toumine’s debut.

The Berries defeated the Warriors in a close three-setter, 26-24, 25-22, 25-23, in the Berry Bowl.

Laine McLochlin floored 10 kills to lead the Berries’ attack. Katrina Sejour had four blocks. Katey Hall dished out 19 assists. Finley Hettinger served three aces. Halle Rennewanz led the defense with eight digs.

“It was three very close games. I think the girls played really well together and were being attentive to open spots on the court,” Toumine said. “I just hope that this game, being the first home opener, gets out of their system and they can come out Thursday and be ahead and stay ahead the entire time. We were down I believe at one point 18-9 and we came back and tied it. It puts a lot of stress on the players that they don’t need during the game.”

Logan hosts Northwestern on Thursday. Logan has also added a match with Caston on Sept. 2.

CARROLL 3, CASTON 2

Carroll, coming off a 23-win season, edged Caston in five games, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-5, in Flora.

Caston coach Melinda Shultz said Abby Williamson had a good night defensively with several blocks and Addison Zimpleman led the team in passing. Bailey Harness, Annie Harsh and Alexa Finke all served well.

“Overall, we had times where we were playing some great volleyball, but we have a couple of rotations where we struggled that we’re going to iron out at practice tomorrow,” Shultz said.

GIRLS GOLF

LOGAN 188, PIONEER INC.

Myleigh Moon shot 41 to earn medalist honors as Logan (4-0) recorded a win at Pond View.

She was followed by Sophia Kay (47), Reiss Weaver (50), Chloe Crook (50) and Kendra Sutton (51).

Emily Schmaltz was the lone golfer to compete for the Panthers. She shot a 56.

WINAMAC 204, KNOX 254

Winamac recorded a win at Chesapeake Run on Monday.

Keira Bucinski shot 43 to earn medalist honors. She was followed by Bianca Huizar (49), Olivia Link (56), Janet Calfee (56), Giselle Lowry (58), Sierra Haschel (63), McKenzie Mitchell (64), Corrine Combs (65) and Grace Wenzler (67).

FOOTBALL

SCECINA AT PIONEER

Pioneer has added a game on Friday night to replace the Lewis Cass game, which was canceled on Monday.

Pioneer athletic director John Bingaman announced that Pioneer will host Indianapolis Scecina on his Twitter page. He added a start time for Friday’s game will be announced today.

The Crusaders, a traditional Class 2A power, are coming off a 4-5 season.