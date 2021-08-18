Cancel
Architectural Masterpiece Hotels

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasa Vincens in Barcelona now offers overnight stay for guests for the first time in over 136 years of its existence. The building was designed by the legendary architect Antoni Gaudi as his first great architectural work. Architectural fans can visit Airbnb to book their stay. The 1885 house can...

