Project on Madison's papers getting NEH funding

The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law will welcome two new professors to the faculty for fall 2021. Dr. Almas Khan joins the faculty as an assistant professor of law. She will be teaching Research, Writing & Analysis I and II. She holds an M.A. from the University of California, Irvine, a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Virginia. Her scholarship focuses on law, literature, and citizenship studies. She researches how intellectual movements in law and letters have sparked the reimagination of U.S. citizenship since the Civil War, with a focus on African American, working-class, and women’s experiences. Dr. Khan’s research has been published in several edited collections and in journals including the Chicago Journal of International Law, the Washburn Law Journal, and the Cambridge Journal of Postcolonial Literary Inquiry. Organizations such as the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Legal Writing Institute have supported her scholarship. She has also presented at conferences sponsored by the American Studies Association, the Association for the Study of Law, Culture and the Humanities, as well as the African American Intellectual History Society.