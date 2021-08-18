Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Project on Madison's papers getting NEH funding

By News Staff
cbs19news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A project at the University of Virginia is getting money from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The NEH announced $28.4 million in grant funding for 239 projects across the country on Tuesday. According to a release, these funds will support various research, education, preservation, digital...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neh#Grants#American#Uva John Stagg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Charitiesladailypost.com

NEH Announces $28.4M For Humanities Projects Nationwide

Grant awards support the preservation of historic collections, humanities documentaries and exhibitions, scholarly books and research, and educational opportunities for teachers. Courtesy/NEH. NEH News:. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) today announced $28.4 million in grants for 239 humanities projects across the country. These grants will...
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

African Digital Humanities Project at Princeton awarded over $600,000 in two NEH grants

Wendy Laura Belcher, professor of comparative literature and African American studies, has been awarded two major grants, totaling over $600,000, from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Both three-year grants will support the Princeton Ethiopian, Eritrean and Egyptian Miracles of Mary digital humanities project (PEMM), a comprehensive resource for the miracle stories written about the Virgin Mary in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt, and preserved in Gəˁəz (classical Ethiopic) between 1300 and the present.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

UNM College of Arts and Sciences names Chris Lippitt associate dean for research

University of New Mexico Professor Chris Lippitt was recently named the new associate dean for research in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S). Prior to this appointment, which took effect Aug. 1, Lippitt was the founding faculty coordinator of the Interdisciplinary Science Cooperative (Co-op), chair of the Co-op’s executive board, and director of the Center for Advancement of Spatial Informatics Research and Education (ASPIRE).
Collegescbs19news

UVA Class of 2024 gathers for the first time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The beginning of the school year marks a lot of firsts and Sunday was an important one: the first time the class of 2024 was able to get together as a group. Second-year students were finally officially welcomed to the University of Virginia during opening...
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

Bowen welcomes new faculty members

The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law will welcome two new professors to the faculty for fall 2021. Dr. Almas Khan joins the faculty as an assistant professor of law. She will be teaching Research, Writing & Analysis I and II. She holds an M.A. from the University of California, Irvine, a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Virginia. Her scholarship focuses on law, literature, and citizenship studies. She researches how intellectual movements in law and letters have sparked the reimagination of U.S. citizenship since the Civil War, with a focus on African American, working-class, and women’s experiences. Dr. Khan’s research has been published in several edited collections and in journals including the Chicago Journal of International Law, the Washburn Law Journal, and the Cambridge Journal of Postcolonial Literary Inquiry. Organizations such as the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Legal Writing Institute have supported her scholarship. She has also presented at conferences sponsored by the American Studies Association, the Association for the Study of Law, Culture and the Humanities, as well as the African American Intellectual History Society.
Richmond, VAcbs19news

Millions still available in G3 funds for community college students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Millions of dollars are still available to help students who are studying at Virginia's community colleges for in-demand fields. According to a release, about 7,700 students have already taken advantage of G3 funding across Virginia's 23 community colleges. A recent financial report says there is...
CollegesFlorida Times-Union

Park Service grant to help renovate Edward Waters University's historic library

Edward Waters University's most historic building will soon show a new face to the world through a National Park Service grant. The 155-year-old school, the oldest historically Black college or university in Florida, will use the $500,000 grant to restore the windows on the university's Centennial Hall library. The three-story...
Collegesinforms.org

Open rank tenured or tenure track positions in Data Science at Yale-NUS College

Yale-NUS College is a highly selective liberal arts and sciences college in Singapore. Co-founded by Yale University and the National University of Singapore, the College is. committed to excellence in research and teaching within a full residential programme. that integrates living and learning. Its curriculum educates students in Asian and.
CollegesGW Hatchet

What to expect from GW’s presidential search process

As University President Thomas LeBlanc closes out his tumultuous tenure this academic year, officials plan to spend the coming months engaging in an extensive search process to identify the next University president. The presidential search process will be managed by the Board of Trustees, spearheaded by a search committee potentially...
Charitiesstjohnsource.com

CFVI Announces $200,000 Available in NEH Grants for Humanities Funding

The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) is offering $200,000 in humanities grants, with funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the emergency and ongoing funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). To meet this need, the NEH has distributed $51.6 million in...
CollegesDaily Lobo

UNM’s Laura Crossey promoted to distinguished professor

University of New Mexico Professor Laura Crossey’s interest in planetary sciences dates back to her childhood memory of watching the first steps on the moon on her grandmother’s black-and-white TV in Illinois. Now, she has over 150 peer-reviewed publications and is a distinguished professor — the highest-ranking title faculty can have — of the Earth and Planetary Sciences department at UNM.
Collegesharvardmagazine.com

University Approves New Law School Shield

More than five years after the Harvard Corporation acceded to Harvard Law School’s decision to abandon its shield, associated with slavery, it has approved the school’s replacement. The new shield was developed by the HLS Shield Working Group, first convened in 2020, and design firms PopKitchen and Studio Rainwater. “I...
CollegesWashington Post

As college campuses reopen, many faculty worry about covid

After months of teaching online, Cynthia Core was looking forward to being back in the classroom this fall. But over the summer, with news of the delta variant surging and breakthrough cases among vaccinated people, and with a school that wasn’t requiring masks on campus, she began to worry. Her...
Georgetown, DCGW Hatchet

GW to provide free transportation to off-campus ROTC classes

Army and Air Force ROTC students will receive free transportation to access their off-campus classes this fall after spending hundreds of dollars in travel-related expenses in previous years. The University will begin providing four vans during the upcoming semester for students to attend early morning classes offered by the ROTC...
Collegesumd.edu

NSF Awards UMD $15M to Lead Mid-Atlantic Innovation Hub

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has selected the University of Maryland to lead one of five multi-institutional hubs that will provide entrepreneurial training to academic researchers in science and engineering in order to foster and maintain U.S. global leadership in innovation. The $15 million I-Corps Hubs, funded over five years,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy