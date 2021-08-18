Cancel
Alleghany County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina, Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rain associated with the remnants of Fred continue to pass across the region this morning. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain can be expected through noon today on top of what has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible. * This very heavy rainfall may push many streams and creeks out of their banks, resulting in flooded roads. Mudslides may develop along steeply sloped terrain.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

