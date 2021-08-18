5 Most Underrated Villains in Video Games of All-Time

Anytime a person watches a Disney movie there are a number of things that are bound to happen that are easy to bank on, and the main protagonist, or even the antagonist, having a sidekick is one of them. Plenty of people love the Disney sidekicks since they do come in handy from time to time and they manage to put a little pep into the story more often than not. But there are those moments when they become a little more annoying than helpful and even manage to become cringe-worthy since they just don’t appear to fully understand the situation and are given over to breaking into song or being so insanely positive that one can’t help but want to see the sidekicks get booted out of the picture for a while until they’re needed again. That might sound a little mean, but there’s only so much cute that a person can take before it starts to become kind of cloying.