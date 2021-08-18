Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

5 Most Underrated Villains in Video Games of All-Time

By Salvatore De Hitta
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah yes, villains. We simply can’t get enough of them. There’s a huge roster of video game villains that everyone loves to hate and hates to love. Villains like Bowser, Dr. Robotnik, Sephiroth, and Wesker always seem to get the spotlight. But what about the underrated video game villains?. Well,...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
79K+
Followers
56K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villains#Bullworth Academy#The Final World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World Series
Related
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

20 Best RTS Games of All Time

The strategy genre has two major sides to its development coin: real-time and turn-based, the former of which is currently the most popular. There’s an allure and a kind of visceral accuracy to the best real-time strategy games as they capture the unstoppable march of time. As a result, all game components and systems model the unstoppable march of time and its effect on strategic and tactical decision-making, giving these types of strategy games a sense of dynamism and a greater emphasis on action.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

The Most Popular Video Game Currencies

Video games have long entered the realm of pop culture and many of their iconic characters have become instantly recognizable anywhere and by anyone. However, some video games reached such popularity that their currencies have become synonymous with the games themselves. In this article, we will go over the three most iconic currencies in video games and their functions.
FIFAluxurylaunches.com

From the diamond-studded Xbox 360 to the $323k solid gold diamond studded PlayStation 3, these are 8 of the most expensive video games and accessories of all time

For some, video games are a happy childhood memory, and for some, it continues to be everyday evening entertainment even today. Video games became a rage back in the 80s, and like wine, they have only advanced into a more refined, more decadent (read: expensive) version of themselves. Endless hours of fun don’t come cheap anymore, especially for a gaming fanatic who wouldn’t want anything but the best.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Losing One of the Best Games of All Time Today

Xbox Game Pass has a really impressive library, but one of the indisputable greatest games of all-time will be leaving the service later today: Final Fantasy VII. The game's departure might be disheartening for some Game Pass subscribers, but it will still be available for purchase on the Microsoft Store. Final Fantasy VII is still on the service as of this writing, and those in the middle of playing it will be happy to know the Microsoft Store has a 20% off discount for the game for Game Pass subscribers. That should ease the pain a little bit, and it's still worth every penny!
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

The 7 Worst Games Consoles of All Time

There are two groups of unsuccessful games consoles. One group contains some decent devices, which sadly didn't catch on with the public. The second group comprises consoles that are downright awful. We're going to be looking at the latter. From their design, intent, and games (or lack thereof), here are...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

15 Most Disappointing Single Player Games of All Time

Hype can be a dangerous thing, and as we have learned on no few occasions over the years, it can be just as detrimental to a game as it can be advantageous. There have been countless instances of games that have launched on the back of massive and prolonged hype, either because of their developers or because of the games themselves were promising, but have ultimately ended up failing to live up all of that anticipation. Here, we’re going to talk about a few such games- specifically, single player titles.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New This Week in Video Games (Aug. 23 – 27)

It’s only a month away until the fall season is upon us, meaning our bank accounts are going to take a sizable hit from all the upcoming game releases. It seems like that might be coming a bit sooner than expected, though. I guess it seems that publishers are disregarding...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

First Reviews: Psychonauts 2 - Raz is Back in Style

After more than 16 years since the release of the first Psychonauts, the sequel to the game is finally heading to PC and consoles. Fortunately, the first reviews clearly prove that it was worth the wait. For the players who love Psychonauts, a moment of truth is approaching: was it...
Video GamesWired

How Hub Worlds Shape Video Game Design

Monster Hunter Rise came out in March. Like its predecessor, Monster Hunter: World, Rise tries to make the game a bit more friendly to newbies. But as the series increasingly embraces the adventure side of the action-adventure genre, its hub world—the place where you craft weapons and armor, snag and stow items, and eat food and chat with NPCs—feels off.
Video GamesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Psychonauts 2’ revives one of the greatest video games ever

It is impossible to state how inspirational the original “Psychonauts” video game was. Released in 2005 by Bay Area company Double Fine, and directed by legendary game master Tim Schafer, it utterly redefined the platformer genre with its inventive combat and strange worlds set inside disturbed minds to explore. A...
Video Gamesnetworksasia.net

Youtube Uncloged Delighted Excellent Video Games

Complete Jerkface Home Of Pleased Wheels Video Games. My homepage happy wheels full version unblocked non demo here. With any luck the fear of losing Delighted Wheels did not prevent your relaxed sleep. If you didn’t even know it was in advancement, after that right here is your exciting news. Segway Man, on the other hand, he’s a little bit extra workable, as well as an usual selection among experienced Delighted Wheels players. The various other 2 initial game characters are Irresponsible Daddy, as well as Efficient Customer, that trips a movement scooter. The Happy Tires Wiki is always looking for brand-new members!. Feel free to participate in and contribute, if you’re unsure where to start, attempt checking the web links below.
MoviesTVOvermind

The 10 Most Annoying Disney Sidekicks of All-Time

Anytime a person watches a Disney movie there are a number of things that are bound to happen that are easy to bank on, and the main protagonist, or even the antagonist, having a sidekick is one of them. Plenty of people love the Disney sidekicks since they do come in handy from time to time and they manage to put a little pep into the story more often than not. But there are those moments when they become a little more annoying than helpful and even manage to become cringe-worthy since they just don’t appear to fully understand the situation and are given over to breaking into song or being so insanely positive that one can’t help but want to see the sidekicks get booted out of the picture for a while until they’re needed again. That might sound a little mean, but there’s only so much cute that a person can take before it starts to become kind of cloying.
Video Gamespsu.com

A History of The PlayStation

Since its inception almost 30 ago, the PlayStation has continued to revolutionise the ways in which we play and engage with video games on a global scale. Whether it was your very first console or is your latest, there is no denying its societal impact on 2000s pop culture. Continue reading to familiarise yourself with a brief history of the Sony PlayStation.
FIFAEntrepreneur

6 Most Popular Mobile Games Of All Time For Entrepreneurs To Play

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Online mobile gaming has emerged with several distinguishing features. These mobile games are basically designed for mobile devices and can be played online. Built with extra features and hundreds of attributes, these mobile games can be played on features phones such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, androids, and iOS platforms.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Forza Horizon 5 Could Be The Best Driving Game of This Generation

It’s almost time for the Horizon Festival and fans around the world are hyped for the next iteration of the famed franchise. With a mind-blowing trailer revealed at Gamescom, we break down the many elements that could make Forza Horizon 5, the best game in the series. Diverse World. The...
ComicsTwinfinite

Top 30 Best Anime Villains of All Time, Ranked (2021)

Heroes are all well and good, but when it comes to great anime, there’s almost always an iconic villain bringing them to new heights. That’s why we’re here today to rank the top 30 best anime villains of all time. (*Warning: Spoilers Ahead*) 30. Touichirou Suzuki (Mob Psycho II) Best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy