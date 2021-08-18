Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

This Week in Real Estate: Aug. 12-17

gulfshorebusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDel Webb has announced the development of Del Webb Oak Creek in Fort Myers. A 55 and up location with resort-inspired living amenities, the 418-acre gated community will feature 821 single-family homes starting from the $200,000s, with water and preserve views. Available floor plans will range from 1,400 to more than 3,600 square feet with two and three-car garages, and homeowners will have the ability to personalize floor plan layouts and finishes. Smart home features are incorporated into every home. Del Webb Oak Creek is estimated to break ground on model homes in late 2021, with sales starting in mid-2022.

