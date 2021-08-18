Slush Finance Launches an Autonomous Bitcoin Yield Farming Protocol on the Binance Smart Chain

Introducing FINToken – a Finhaven gateway token that lets you buy and own cryptosecurities using cryptocurrency. Over the years, the cryptocurrency market and the capital market have existed side-by-side without any direct interaction. They appeared like two parallel lines without an intersection point. There are several projects seeking to bridge this gap and link both markets. However, most of these crypto projects have continued to fall short of expectations. On the other hand, some projects remained focused on the mission and made headway in many regards.