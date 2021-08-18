Slush Finance Launches an Autonomous Bitcoin Yield Farming Protocol on the Binance Smart Chain
We are in a time where it is common for us to see Flash-Loan attacks and other DeFi hacks in the headlines, but Slush Finance aims to change that by introducting stakeless BTC Yield Farming allowing holders of the Slush Puppie token to farm bitcoin without using any 3rd Party platform, your SLUSH never leaves your wallet keeping you safe from flash-loan attacks which are common place amongst Yield Farms.www.newsbtc.com
