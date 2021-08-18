Michael Bisping fires back at “little guy” Conor McGregor: “Even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you”
Michael Bisping could only bite his tongue for so long after receiving multiple jabs from fellow former UFC champion Conor McGregor. The brash former middleweight champion turned UFC commentator, Bisping (30-9 MMA), had recently shared his thoughts on the online feud between McGregor and Daniel Cormier. While sharing his opinion, ‘The Count’ insinuated that Conor would be ripped “limb from limb” in a real fight with ‘DC’.www.bjpenn.com
