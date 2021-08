Anna Locklear loves to sing. “I’ve been singing, literally for as long as I can remember,” said the 15-year-old Franklin County home-schooled student. She shared a story that her mother, Sherry Locklear, likes to tell: “I was like 3, and I go, ‘I would like to sing a song in church,’ and she was just like, ‘Okay what do you want to sing?’and I’m like, ‘A song I made up!’”