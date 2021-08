It is important that the USA Today Pennsylvania network published Sen. Bob Mensch’s op-ed on Aug. 15th headlined “Get a GARVEE to upgrade PA infrastructure,” but it is more important to continue the necessary dialogue about the desperate needs of the commonwealth’s transportation systems. I say this as a former Secretary of Revenue in a Republican administration, a former Public-Private Partnership (P3) Board member who voted for the Major Bridge Initiative, and a member of the Governor’s Transportation Revenue Options Commission (TROC), which recently released its report.