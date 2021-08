My day started out great; my dad called to let me know he had received the first dose of the vaccine. I let out a whoop of joy! One cannot imagine the sense of relief that passed over me. As a physician and an advocate for the vaccine, it has been a struggle to see that my efforts fell short when it came to my home. My husband and I got the vaccine as soon as it came out (health care workers); my 15 year old got hers as soon as she was eligible. We have been careful during the pandemic, initially with the constant mask-wearing as well as social distancing, and later with continued efforts at ensuring our loved ones and people in the community understood the importance of getting the vaccine and following prevention measures.