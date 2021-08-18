Cancel
Talkdesk Secures $230 Million at $10 Billion Valuation

By admin
svdaily.com
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO –Talkdesk, a developer of software for customer contact centers, has closed a massive $230 million series D funding and values the company at more than $10 billion. The company also announced the appointment of Sydney Carey as chief financial officer (CFO). The funding came from new investors Whale...

svdaily.com

StreetInsider.com

Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources

BANGALORE/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's Nubank is seeking a valuation in its planned U.S. initial public offering that would push the eight-year-old fintech past the $55.4 billion value of the country's top traditional lender, two sources familiar with the matter said. In a recent funding round led by Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Blockstream Secures $210M in Series B Round, Valuation Shoots $3.2B

Blockstream said that it will use these funds to expanding its footprint in the Bitcoin mining sectors. Besides, it will help them to bring Bitcoin-focused innovative financial products in the market. On Tuesday, August 24, blockchain infrastructure firm Blockstream announced a $210-million fundraise in Series B round. This further puts...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Onex Makes Equity Investment in Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is getting a new investment from private equity firm Onex Corp., which will join TA Associates as equal capital partners in the independent wealth management company. “Our new investment from Onex augments our continued relationship with TA, bringing together two of the most accomplished private equity investment...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Cloud Market To Reach $34.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Energy Cloud - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
BusinessCFO.com

FactSet Appoints Former MSCI Exec as CFO

Linda Huber will take over as finance chief at financial information company FactSet in early October. She succeeds Helen Shan, who has taken leadership of FactSet’s sales organization as chief revenue officer. Huber brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 15 years as a public...
Marketsfinextra.com

Blockstream raises $210 million, increasing valuation to $3.2 billion

Leading Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream has announced raising $210 million as part of a Series B financing on a valuation of $3.2 billion. Investors include Baillie Gifford and iFinex. The new funding comes alongside the acquisition of Spondoolies’ intellectual property, and the core team joining Blockstream to build Blockstream’s ASIC...
BusinessTechCrunch

Bankers chase Byju’s for IPO, valuation pegged up to $50 billion

Most banks have given Byju’s a proposed valuation in the range of $40 billion to $45 billion, but some including Morgan Stanley have pitched a $50 billion valuation if the startup lists next year, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The startup, which has raised $1.5 billion...
Real Estatesvdaily.com

Bungalow Reels In $75 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — Bungalow, a fast growing marketplace for roommate living in the United States, has raised $75 million in Series C funding, led by Deer Park Road, with participation from existing investors including, Atomic, Founders Fund, Coatue and Khosla Ventures, bringing the company’s total funding to date to over $150 million.
Businessinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) said on Thursday it will buy Dutch insurer NN Group's asset management arm for around 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the U.S. company since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018. The deal is part of Solomon’s strategy to...
Businesssvdaily.com

Split Scoops Up $50 Million Series D

REDWOOD CITY — Split, a feature delivery and experimentation platform, has scooped up $50 million in Series D funding led by Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital, with participation from Northgate Capital and existing investors including Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Harmony Partners, Microsoft’s venture capital fund M12, Atlassian Ventures, and ServiceNow. This latest round of investment brings Split’s total funding to $110 million of which $83 million was raised within the past year.
Businessaithority.com

Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Investment Security Group

Hightower announced it has made a strategic investment in Investment Security Group, Inc., a Denver-based wealth management firm with $800 million in assets under management. As part of Hightower, Investment Security Group will leverage the firm’s business acceleration services, infrastructure and middle- and back-office services to drive growth. Founded in...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Hermetic Packaging Market Valuation Would Surpass $5.5 Billion By 2027, As Per Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Hermetic Packaging Market was estimated at $3,137 million in 2020 and is slated to exceed $5.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth assessment of market size & estimations, competitive scenario, major investment pockets, wavering market trends, drivers & opportunities, and top winning strategies.
San Francisco, CAsvdaily.com

Kleiner Perkins, Tiger Global Lead $36.7 Million Round in Rapid Robotics

SAN FRANCISCO — Rapid Robotics, creator of the first ready-to-work robotic machine operator, has raised $36.7 million in Series B funding led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with existing investors NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners and 468 Capital also participating. The latest round is Rapid’s third in less than a year, bringing its total funding to $54.2 million.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
EconomyFortune

An important takeaway from Maven Clinic’s $1 billion valuation

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The venture capital industry historically ignored startups focused on women’s health, dubbing the space too small to make meaningful dollars. On Tuesday, Maven...
Businesssvdaily.com

Metabase Scores $30 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Metabase, an open source platform for sharing data and analytics across any business enterprise, has completed a $30 million Series B funding round, bringing total invested capital to $42.5 million. The investment was led by Insight Partners, with participation by Expa and NEA. Metabase allows users to...
Aerospace & Defensesvdaily.com

Kairos Aerospace Nabs Cool $26 Million Series C-1

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Kairos Aerospace, a company that finds oilfield methane leaks and emissions, has closed a $26 million Series C-1 funding round, led by DCVC. Returning investors OGCI Climate Investments, John Crane, a Smith Group company, and Energy Innovation Capital (EIC) also participated. Using cutting-edge methane detection algorithms and...
Businesssvdaily.com

Adobe Snaps Up Frame.io for $1.275 Billion

SAN JOSE — Adobe announced it will acquire Frame.io, a NY cloud-based video collaboration platform for $1.275 billion. With over a million users across media and entertainment companies, agencies, and global brands, Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling video editors and key project stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate using cloud-first workflows.

