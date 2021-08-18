New York Jets

WR Corey Davis (Jets) Projected Stats: 60-70 receptions, 950-1,050 yards, 6 TD. Davis had the look of a draft bust, so much so that the Tennessee Titans did not pick up his fifth-year option. He responded by having the best season of his career in 2020, with 65 catches for 984 yard and five touchdowns. A good start was interrupted by a stint on the COVID-19 list. Then from Week 7-15 he was WR10 in full PPR (WR7 in standard scoring), with a game where he was shut out during that stretch (Week 9 against the Chicago Bears). He was also shut out by Packers’ No. 1 corner Jaire Alexander in Week 16, which was poorly timed for fantasy owners who had him in a championship week lineup.