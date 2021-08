The Carolina Panthers have extended Robby Anderson with a lucrative two-year contract that banks on the continued evolution of the wide receiver. Wins may not have been the currency of the Carolina Panthers last season as the club went just 5-11 in the first year under head coach Matt Rhule. However, it was a campaign designed to lay down building blocks for the future that would allow them to ascend towards success. And it would seem that they found one such piece in wide receiver Robby Anderson.