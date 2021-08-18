'The Last Of Us 2' Datamine Reveals Multiplayer Details Suggesting Battle Royale Mode Plans

Before Season 5 Launches into both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, we got new details on the Season 5 Battle Pass. The big addition to this pass is the latest operator, Kitsune, who will bring a bit of terror and mystery to the battlefield with her look and skills. A lot of what's included in this pass is additional skins for different people once you hit certain tiers, which if you're into that kind of thing, cool. But for the most part, it feels like they're padding out the pass with a lot of useless content. Well, until you get to the weapons section. We have a snippet of the content that comes with the pass below, but if you'd like to decide whether or not it's worth your money, you can read the full rundown here and check out the trailer as well.