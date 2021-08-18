Cancel
'The Last Of Us 2' Datamine Reveals Multiplayer Details Suggesting Battle Royale Mode Plans

By Nica Osorio
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaughty Dog, the gaming studio behind the hit series "The Last Of Us," said in 2019 that "The Last of Us Part II" will not have a multiplayer component but a recent discovery may have suggested that the team has a plan for a battle royale mode in the action-adventure sequel.

#Multiplayer#The Last Of Us#Estate Gas Station#Motel#The Listen Mode Device#Naughty Dog
