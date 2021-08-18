Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

$101M

Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 7 days ago

What NJ school districts, employees will save with one-month ‘holiday’ from health premium contributions. Debate over the cost of New Jersey public-worker benefits — especially health benefits — is an evergreen in Trenton. Reforms have been instituted in recent years, and on Monday state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio touted the success of efforts to make savings in the School Employees Health Benefits Program, which “have paid sizable dividends that will be reaped by both school districts and plan members this coming year.” The SEHBP Commission recently approved a contribution “holiday” for next February for school districts participating in the plan as of July 1, 2021. It’s expected to save $101.2 million combined for employers and members.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Education
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Treasury#The Sehbp Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

$20M

Second round of funding for NJ program that feeds the hungry and helps restaurants survive. Among the programs established to alleviate some of the effects of the pandemic, notable for its dual purpose is Sustain and Serve NJ. Through it, organizations across New Jersey have been awarded grants to buy meals from hundreds of restaurants; the organizations then distribute the meals to people in need. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has provided the funding.
HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Murphy’s vaccination order doesn’t extend to lawmakers. Who’s annoyed by that?

What’s required of state employees should also be required of lawmakers, says one state senator. When Gov. Phil Murphy issued his executive order mandating schools staff be vaccinated, he added that the order extended to state employees. But according to the governor’s office, the order does not extend to lawmakers. Apparently the Legislature — as a co-equal branch of government — may not be compelled to follow any of the governor’s executive orders pertaining to employees.
HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Murphy orders vaccinations for teachers, state employees

‘We’re not going to sacrifice the health of our kids or staff’. As expected, Gov. Phil Murphy Monday signed an executive order requiring all pre-K through 12th grade teachers and school staff in the state to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October or be subject to regular COVID-19 testing. The order affects all state workers too, including employees at public colleges and universities.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Staffers in NJ nursing homes still resist vaccination as COVID-19 resurgent

Lockdowns and restricted visits at 124 long-term care facilities because of COVID-19 outbreaks. “That light at the end of the tunnel? It now looks like a freight train heading in our direction,” is how Laurie Brewer, New Jersey’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman, describes the threat of resurgent COVID-19 cases, which have triggered lockdowns and restrictions on visits at 124 long-term care facilities in the state even as 25% of staff there continue to resist being vaccinated against the disease.
IndustryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

$600M

Nearly 4,000 lawsuits against the country’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen — and New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson have been filed in courts around the country for their roles in the opioid crisis. New Jersey acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced Thursday the state intends to join nationwide settlement agreements to resolve claims against the four companies.
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: August 20, 2021

All teachers in the state will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination this school year. An official announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy is expected within days and will make New Jersey the third state in the nation to put a vaccine mandate in place for educators. The new rule was first reported by NJ Advance Media, but it’s still unclear whether the state will give teachers the option of regular testing in lieu of a vaccine. Districts have been bracing for the requirement with the rise of new infections caused by the delta variant.
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

COVID-19 vaccination mandate for teachers, school staffers likely within days

Since announcing a school-mask mandate two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy left little doubt that he would next mandate vaccinations for teachers and other school personnel. With schools set to open within weeks — and Murphy returning from vacation — details of the vaccination initiative are starting to emerge. Murphy is expected to announce that all teachers and staff must be vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing.
Credits & LoansPosted by
NJ Spotlight

8.45%

It may seem counterintuitive, but the pandemic has actually helped some folks pay down their credit-card debt. The severe slowdown in consumer spending, suspension of student loan payments, moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures, multiple stimulus checks and advanced payments of child-tax credits have made it possible for some Americans to ease at least some of their credit-card burden.
EconomyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Businesses face challenges to get into NJ’s marijuana market

Companies that have spent a lot on rent for facilities are still waiting to hear whether they will be licensed. New Jersey’s legal marijuana industry is finally starting to take shape. Nearly a year after voters approved recreational sales, state regulators this week outlined what the future industry will look like — addressing fees, licensing, growing and sales with a special focus on social and racial equity in the market.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Will COVID-19 aid forestall tax increase?

Businesses told to pay more into New Jersey’s unemployment fund. Lawmakers want federal money to be used instead. A big share of New Jersey’s federal pandemic aid is still unallocated, and both Democratic and Republican lawmakers want to use those dollars to avert a tax hike businesses now face amid the ongoing health crisis.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

New NJ law reboots Urban Enterprise Zones, earmarks major funding

Program to stimulate business growth in urban communities went unfunded for a decade. Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed legislation on Tuesday that will set aside $42.5 million for the state’s Urban Enterprise Zone program after a decade without funding. Urban Enterprise Zones were established in the early 1980s to stimulate growth in urban communities, providing incentives for businesses to set up shop there, and create private-sector jobs.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NJ Spotlight

More voters turning to mail to cast ballots

June’s primary saw continued growth in voting by mail. November will offer more options. Close to three in 10 people who voted in the June primary used mail-in ballots, the most for any nonpresidential primary in New Jersey, according to data from the state Division of Elections. The 2020 June...

Comments / 0

Community Policy