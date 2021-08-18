All teachers in the state will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination this school year. An official announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy is expected within days and will make New Jersey the third state in the nation to put a vaccine mandate in place for educators. The new rule was first reported by NJ Advance Media, but it’s still unclear whether the state will give teachers the option of regular testing in lieu of a vaccine. Districts have been bracing for the requirement with the rise of new infections caused by the delta variant.