What NJ school districts, employees will save with one-month ‘holiday’ from health premium contributions. Debate over the cost of New Jersey public-worker benefits — especially health benefits — is an evergreen in Trenton. Reforms have been instituted in recent years, and on Monday state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio touted the success of efforts to make savings in the School Employees Health Benefits Program, which “have paid sizable dividends that will be reaped by both school districts and plan members this coming year.” The SEHBP Commission recently approved a contribution “holiday” for next February for school districts participating in the plan as of July 1, 2021. It’s expected to save $101.2 million combined for employers and members.www.njspotlight.com
