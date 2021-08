A new and potentially bone-shattering challenge has taken the internet by storm, and while it might look easy to some, it’s proving to be difficult for a lot of the brave people who have dared to face the Milk Crate Challenge head-on. Most folks who muster up the challenge to climb the pyramid of crates end of falling to their impending doom, but the fad has owned black twitter for almost two weeks now. The hood olympic sport has even crossed over into the celebrity realm as rappers have even tried their luck on the crates.