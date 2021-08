There are two slick guys in control in Texas, not to mention the oily others in the legislature, that are hell bent on preventing Black and Brown people from voting, supporting the age old lies about the Alamo and slavery, and strangling the population with anti-mask and anti-vaccine policies and rhetoric. And now the Lieutenant Governor, Dan “Slick” Patrick and his oily partner Greg Abbott are about inventing even more outlandish lies. Dan Patrick, who has been accused of criminal bribery, has issued a racist statement on Fox News claiming that the surge of the Covid virus is the result of Black people not taking the shot. Racist to the core!