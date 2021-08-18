Student's feelings and ego hurt by brother

I have three teenage children, aged 19, 17 and 14, and they have all, at some stage in the not too distant past, been drunk. As a parent, it can be a source of disappointment and some shame, especially when you get that call to come and pick them up, shovelling them in the back of the car as though you’re trying to dispose of a dead body. While the oldest two don’t really drink that much – I suspect it’s the cost rather than any real health concerns – it’s the youngest one I worry about most. Recently, as lockdown restrictions have eased, her extended friendship group has been congregating on the nearby school fields on Friday evenings and, invariably, there is alcohol involved. Predictably, there is always a drama or crisis to contend with too, come the end of the night.