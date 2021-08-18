Cancel
HEALTH: What's the difference between probiotics and prebiotics?

By Alice Queen
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: Please explain the difference between probiotics and prebiotics? I know they are both helpful for the digestive system, but I’m not sure why. ANSWER: Prebiotics are nondigestible food ingredients, such as fiber, that promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines. Probiotics are the healthy organisms themselves, such as Lactobacillus and others. The proposed benefits include treatment and prevention of allergic disease, treatment of several intestinal diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and infectious diarrhea, and alleviating symptoms of depression. However, the purported benefits of prebiotics and probiotics have not been proven to the point of consensus among experts.

