Back to school: Dos and don’ts of spending money in college

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — College students are starting to arrive back on campus for the year, and not all of them can easily get a job. ”It’s been pretty tough, we are busy all the time,” said Kenze Coleman, a nursing student at Rasmussen College in Mankato. “I pretty much have a schedule 24/7; studying, homework, trying to work and trying to get all of my social stuff in. I guess I have just learned over time that making a schedule and planning stuff out, it definitely helps.”