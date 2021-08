Stephen Robert Bogdan, 72, died peacefully Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his home. He is the beloved husband of Sandra J. (Houle) Bogdan to whom he was married for 36 years. Stephen was born in Nashua on April 29, 1949, and was the son of the late Phyllis (Mason) and Stanley Bogdan. He received his education in the Nashua School System. He proudly served his country, in Vietnam, until he was honorably discharged from the United States Army.