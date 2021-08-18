John Frederick Hanlon, a fifth generation Amherst resident, passed away August 14, 2021 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH surrounded by his wife and five children. He was a two-year pancreatic cancer survivor. John was born June 29th, 1939, the first-born son of Winston and Marian (Richardson) Hanlon. They were living in Milford when John attended Cottage Street School and when they moved back to Amherst, he attended Clark School and graduated 8th grade at the “Old Brick School”, moving on to Milford High at the Bales School. He was an Amherst Boy Scout, often helping older folks in the area with yard work. When he reached high school age, it enabled him to join his dad, volunteering at the Amherst Fire Station. He served for 31 years, having held the position of Captain of Fire Engine 1, and also served as assistant to Chief Crocker for a short period of time. He served as assistant to the Superintendents of the Amherst Village Water District, Ed Marcheldon, Howard Boothroyd and Roger Topliffe, and continued in a part time position when Pennichuck Water took over the Village Water District. John proudly served area banks as a Real Estate Appraiser for more than 40 years, covering all of Hillsborough County, and parts of Rockingham and Merrimack Counties. He leaves us to join his parents, his brother David, grandparents Gram and Grampa Richardson and J. Fred and Emma Hanlon, Aunts, Uncles and first cousins Marylu Chamberlain, Jeffery Richardson, Deborah Meldrim, John Weisser, and his only Hanlon cousin Marcia (Keddy) Rosenberg. John, such a gentleman in every way, is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vivian (Perreault) and his children Christina and Gregory Pomeroy of Mont Vernon, twin daughters, Kelly and Dino LaManna of Mont Vernon and Kerry Kincaid and Peter Cullinane of Limerick, Maine, Christopher Hanlon and Ronald Smith of Cathedral City, Ca., and Sarah Hanlon and Jon Scott of Limerick, Maine, as well as four grandchildren, Dr. Kelsey Kincaid, DVM (and her fiancé Michael Wilson), Nicole LaManna of Boston Ma., John Kincaid (and girlfriend Jordan Cilley) of Deering, and Allison LaManna of Mont Vernon, sister-in-law Jeannie Hanlon and two nephews, David Bruce and Edward Hanlon and their families, along with nieces, Carlene Stewart and Jennifer Lambert and their families, and his Aunt Barbara, from Upstate New York, who recently celebrated her 101st birthday, with whom John had a nice telephone conversation prior to her birthday luncheon with family. Yearly family vacations camping at Hermit Island, Maine with special friends, Pete and Betty made him a “happy camper”. The Amherst 4th of July parade found him driving a firetruck or just standing with friends as the parade came by, followed by many backyard cookouts with close neighbors and friends, including his good friend, Dan. Fishing was one of his favorite sporting activities. He enjoyed many summer fishing outings on Lake Ontario and ice fishing at area ponds and lakes with best friend and balloonist, Dale Riley. He hardly missed watching a Red Sox game and often liked to discuss the results with his friend, Dale. The two loved history and shared history books, mostly American history for John, but history of other countries often took his attention.