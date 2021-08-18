Do Just One Thing
With so many viewing options, ranging from conventional cable boxes to streaming services like Netflix, there are some eco-friendly choices you can make to minimize energy usage when watching movies and TV shows. If you only use streaming platforms, go with an "internet-ready" TV that only needs a small plug-in device for streaming platforms to work. These devices are far more energy-efficient than cable boxes. And avoid using gaming devices to stream anything; they are some of the worst energy hogs.www.arcamax.com
