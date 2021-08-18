Cancel
The Best QB of the 2021 Draft Is...

By TarkentonToJones
Big Blue View
 8 days ago

If you think you know, you're deluding yourself. Sure, we all have our favorites in each draft. But we're not GMs (unless one of you BBVers is secretly an NFL GM spying on the Giants community to get insights about our team). For now, just for fun, let's assume that on average, GMs know more than we do. (Note how I worded that - "on average".) Then we can get a rough idea of what professional football evaluators thought of past incoming crops of QBs by when they were drafted.

