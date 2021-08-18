The Best QB of the 2021 Draft Is...

Colin Cowherd said something really interesting yesterday. ( I can already visualize the comments that sentence will bring out ). He twice cited the Giants as the type of team that can't have great success and his premise made a lot of sense to me. He said that if you're reasonably good like a B or B+ at every aspect of the game with solid coaching it's possible to have a great season, but if you're lousy at one of the really key aspects you're eliminated from great success regardless of high caliber play everywhere else and I believe this to be true.