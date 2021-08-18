Cancel
Gaston County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Alexander County in the piedmont of North Carolina Catawba County in the piedmont of North Carolina Gaston County in the piedmont of North Carolina Lincoln County in the piedmont of North Carolina Caldwell County in western North Carolina * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms is moving through the western North Carolina piedmont. These storms are producing extreme rainfall rates and will produce accumulations of 1-2 inches over a 30-60 minute period. This will quickly overwhelm storm drains, small drainages, and small streams, causing flooding of adjacent low-lying areas and roadways. Expect flooding of these areas to persist for the next few hours until excessive runoff abates. * Some locations that may experience nuisance to Minor flooding include Gastonia, Huntersville, Hickory, Lenoir, Newton, Lincolnton, Taylorsville, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Kings Mountain, Mt Holly, St. Stephens, Belmont, Conover, Cherryville, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Longview, Sawmills and Granite Falls. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in developing areas of nuisance to Minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

