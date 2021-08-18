Cancel
Surry County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Surry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Surry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Surry and south central Carroll Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1222 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lambsburg, or near Bottom, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hillsville Fancy Gap Gladesboro Woodlawn Lambsburg and Pipers Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

