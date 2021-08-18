Cancel
Baseball

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Columbia at Charleston, 2, 5:05 p.m. Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games. Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kannapolis,...

wtop.com

State
Texas State
State
Washington State
BaseballWTOP

Double-A South Glance

Pensacola 7, Montgomery 7, susp. Rocket City at Tennessee, 7 p.m. Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m. Mississippi at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. Chattanooga at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m. Rocket City at Tennessee, 7 p.m. Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m. Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m. Chattanooga at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m. Copyright © 2021...
Charleston, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Glancing Back for Aug. 11

GAYS — Sheriff Lansden of Moultrie County, with a posse of eight men, came unexpectedly upon two automobile thieves on a farm about two miles from Gays last night, the result being a pitched gun battle between the posse and the auto bandits. Although the two forces were in close proximity of each other, so far as known no one was wounded, the two thieves making good their escape into an adjoining corn field. While the night was dark, because of the rainy condition of the weather, the officers feel certain they identified the two bandits, and it is expected that an arrest will follow, probably before nightfall. Sheriff Lansden formed his posse after he received word from Mattoon that an automobile belonging to C.W. Cox had been stolen by two men who then headed north... CHARLESTON — A message received by Henry Johnson, 1021 H St., Charleston, on Tuesday, conveyed the information that his daughter, Nellie, who had been visiting in Missouri, had died on the trip and the remains would reach home in Charleston yesterday afternoon. The home, which was cast in gloom, was made ready to receive the body. Late yesterday afternoon a taxicab drove up to the Johnson home and the passenger was the daughter, who had wired relatives that she was returning home. The message had been misinterpreted, and considerable confusion followed. The gloom on H Street has been lifted.
BaseballWTOP

High-A Central Glance

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, ppd. Dayton at Lansing, 1:05 p.m. West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m. South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m. Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m. Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m. Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games. West Michigan at Lake County, 7...
BaseballWTOP

High-A West Glance

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m. Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m. Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m. Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m. Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m. Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m. <. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
BaseballL.A. Weekly

The Garden Glance: Green Dawg

In our latest edition of The Garden Glance we travel north to Sacramento to visit Green Dawg. In addition to growing their own lineup of heat, Green Dawg is one of the first names hitters call when they run out of room to grow their own heat. The team is currently producing for a number of California brands.
BaseballWTOP

2021 Little League World Series Glance

WEST A, Honolulu, Hawaii; MIDWEST A, Hastings, Neb.; GREAT LAKES A, Taylor, Mich.; NORTHWEST A, Sammamish, Wash.; NEW ENGLAND B, Manchester, Conn.; MID-ATLANTIC B, Toms River, N.J.; SOUTHEAST B, Palm City, Fla.; SOUTHWEST B, Abilene, Texas. TOM SEAVER. SOUTHEAST A, Nolensville, Tenn.; NEW ENGLAND A, Hooksett, N.H.; MID-ATLANTIC A, Oaks,...
Maryland StateWTOP

Reel big: New Maryland record for biggest blue marlin catch

The 30th MidAtlantic big game fishing competition set a lot of records this year, including a $1.6 million prize for Maryland’s largest blue marlin catch. It took angler Billy Gerlach, with the help of his crew, 3 1/2 hours to reel in the 1,135-pound blue marlin Friday, as well as a skiff to pull the fish from the boat to the scale.
College SportsWTOP

The AP Top 25 Fared

No. 1. Alabama (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Miami (FL), Saturday, Sept. 4. No. 2. Oklahoma (0-0) did not play. Next: at Tulane, Saturday, Sept. 4. No. 3. Clemson (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 4. No. 4. Ohio State (0-0) did...
Daytona Beach, FLWTOP

AUTO RACING: 1 Cup Series playoff spot open at Daytona

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida. Schedue: Saturday, race, 7 p.m. Track: Daytona International Speedway. Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles. Last year: William Byron won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race in overtime to get into the playoffs. Last race: Ryan Blaney held off Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and...

