A surprising document that came out of Google’s court battle with Epic Games during the whole Fortnite fiasco just surfaced and it reveals Google’s ambitious vision for the future of its vast Android games ecosystem. While much of the 70-page document is redacted, there are many things that are not, and it’s telling. It’s also worth noting that this entire thing is tagged “Brought to you by ‘partially funded’ and ‘i have a dream’ productions, so it wasn’t written directly by Google, but proposed to them as ‘Google Highly Confidential’ and ‘Outside counsel eyes only’.