Atlanta, GA

‘Full go:’ Atlanta high school football season back to normal after 2020’s pandemic pandemonium

By Everett Catts @NeighborEverett
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a difference a year makes. At this time in 2020, local high school coaches and players were unsure if there would be a football season after the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) decided to cancel all preseason scrimmages and postpone the start of the regular season by two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) similarly delayed the season’s start to a week after the GHSA’s kickoff.

