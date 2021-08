PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Golden Lions only had about four months in between their 2020 and 2021 season, but they’re ready for another SWAC championship run. Due to COVID-19, the SWAC had their 2020 football season in the Spring of 2021. The Golden Lions went an undefeated 4-0 in the regular season, then falling to Alabama A&M in the championship game 40-33 on May 1.