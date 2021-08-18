Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverwood, KY

Riverwood looks to return to playoffs after disappointing 2020

By Everett Catts @NeighborEverett
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Robert Edwards‘ first two seasons as Riverwood’s head coach, the Raiders had unprecedented success. In 2018 the team won eight games and hosted its first postseason game since 2001, which was also the last year it won at least eight contests. The following year, Riverwood went 10-0 in the regular season and won the Region 6-5A title before falling in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs to Duchtown.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Riverwood, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Te Ol De Jonathan Brown#Sb#Ol#Wr#Og Dt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy