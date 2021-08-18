Riverwood looks to return to playoffs after disappointing 2020

In Robert Edwards‘ first two seasons as Riverwood’s head coach, the Raiders had unprecedented success. In 2018 the team won eight games and hosted its first postseason game since 2001, which was also the last year it won at least eight contests. The following year, Riverwood went 10-0 in the regular season and won the Region 6-5A title before falling in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs to Duchtown.