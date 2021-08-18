Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenova, WV

ALBERT L. “LEE” JORDAN

Herald-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBERT L. “LEE” JORDAN, 78, of Kenova, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, with Pastor Rodney Dishman officiating at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, with the American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard conducting military rites. Lee was born December 19, 1942, in Kenova, W.Va., son of the late Albert W. and Mary Jane Conley Jordan. He was a retired social worker and was a member of the American Legion Post 93. Lee was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve with 35 years of service. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Jean Jordan; children, Norman Romans, Kip Jordan and Heather Leigh Jordan; grandchildren, Ashlee Willis, Brandon Romans, Conley Rosser, Savannah Dudley, Jack Jordan and Ansley Romans; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Romans and Amelia Rosser; a very special family member, Tina Turner Sarver; and numerous other family members and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, WV
Kenova, WV
Obituaries
City
Kenova, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Jack Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Rollins Funeral Home#The American Legion Post#The U S Army Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy