Street Closure - 47th Annual Market Days Festival
North Main Street from Centre Street/Loudon Road to Pleasant Street South Main Street from Pleasant Street to Hills Avenue Capitol Street from North Main Street to Evans Lane to State Street Park Street from North Main Street to State Street School Street from North Main Street to Evans Lane to State Street Warren Street from North Main Street to the School Street Parking Garage Depot Street from North Main Street to Storrs Street Pleasant Street from North Main Street to State Street Pleasant Street Ext from North Main Street to Storrs Street.www.concordnh.gov
