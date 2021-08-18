Council scrutinizes college plans for reopening

The Oneonta Common Council listened as SUNY Oneonta Chief of Staff Danielle MacMullen provided a SUNY Oneonta COVID-19 update during Tuesday night’s meeting.

After last year’s COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of the fall 2020 semester, which was the biggest outbreak at any SUNY campus, the college has instituted several requirements for new and returning students living on and off campus for this semester.

According to MacMullen, students returning to class are encouraged to be vaccinated and will be required to be vaccinated if the Federal Food & Drug Administration approves a vaccine for full use. She said as of now 74% of the incoming students are fully vaccinated and 85% of the staff, professors and students have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

She said students and staff who aren’t vaccinated will be tested weekly. With the realization that people who have been vaccinated can still get the delta variant, she said the school will either let vaccinated students to be tested weekly, or would randomly test vaccinated students.

MacMullen spoke after city health officer Diane Georgeson gave the Common Council a COVID-19 update. In it, she talked about the delta variant and how much more contagious it is than the original disease, talked about the vaccines and talked about Otsego County’s COVID-19 vaccination and infection rates.

“New York state isn’t as impacted as other states, but it’s trending upward,” Georgeson said. “This is because our vaccination rate is better than those states.”

She said, 58% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated including 70% of those over 18, while in Otsego County 51% are fully vaccinated, including 57.5% over 18.

“The delta variant is more transmissible between unvaccinated persons, and there is new information that the fully vaccinated can still acquire the virus and transmit the virus,” she said.

She said the vaccines were misunderstood by some people.

“The vaccines are doing what they were designed to do,” she said. “The were created to prevent severe illness and death and the vaccines work even against the delta variant. Dr. Anthony Fauci said yesterday that over 99% of deaths were in people that were unvaccinated.”

Of the 350 million vaccine doses given to the American public, there have been 6,631 deaths after the vaccine, she said.

“This does not mean that the vaccine caused the death,” Georgeson said. “The CDC looks at all the cases to determine if the vaccine actually caused the death and in most cases it did not.”

She said people are far more likely to die of COVID-19 and encouraged everyone to be vaccinated.

Council Member Len Carson asked Georgeson if Otsego County gave them a breakdown of cases in the city of Oneonta.

She said they have repeatedly asked the county for numbers of Oneonta residents who have COVID-19, but were denied for privacy reasons. She said they asked if there were any clusters in the city and were told no and the same was said of the baseball camps.

“Testing the wastewater will be helpful,” Georgeson said. Earlier in her presentation she said there was some quantifiable evidence that some people in the city have COVID-19 as it showed up in the testing of the wastewater.

Also during the meeting:

• The council approved Timothy Foster as assistant fire chief and Darren Johnstone as firefighter beginning Aug. 18.

• The council voted to enter into an agreement with Otsego County for the city to provide transit services for Otsego Express Route 6, which runs from Oneonta to Sidney, and to continue to provide transit services for the Oneonta to Cooperstown route.

• The council approved the purchase of an ambulance, with an estimated cost of $328,000. The city will fund the ambulance through donations restricted for replacements of ambulances in the amount of $153,000 and the rest will come from the public safety equipment reserve.

• The council also approved trading in its Volvo L70F Loader and purchasing a Volvo L90 Loader for $132,260, purchasing a tractor with a snow blower for $65,000, purchasing a Pipeline CCTV Inspections Camera Van for $125,000 for the sewer and water departments and purchasing and installing an emergency generator at the Pony Farm Pump Station for $25,000.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.

Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.