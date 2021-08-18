Cancel
CONTINUING COVERAGE: Ford Corkscrew fire destroys homes, property

montanarightnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It tugs on your heartstrings": Corkscrew Fire destroys resident's home on Happy Hill. FORD, Wash. – The Corkscrew Fire has exploded to more than 15,000 acres burned. Multiple homes and outbuildings have been destroyed, as level three evacuations remain in place. WSDOT crews are advising drivers to avoid SR 231 from Ford to Hidden Road. The stretch of road likely won’t reopen until at least Thursday.Fire danger remains extremely high as more resources are being brought in to help with the flames. Those who have lost structures say it’s gut-wrenching to see not just property, but also history, destroyed.

www.montanarightnow.com

