Prosecutor exposes lies, questions Durst's credibility

Real estate baron Robert Durst admitted under oath Wednesday that he had lied to police in 1982 when asked about his wife Kathie’s disappearance. “I told Detective [Michael) Struck that I had telephoned Kathie at the Riverside Drive apartment, and she was watching the news. That was a lie. I wanted to convince him that Kathie had gotten back to Riverside Drive… It seemed like he wanted me to tell him I had done stuff after taking Kathie to the train. I sort of told him what I felt like he wanted to hear.” Durst also testified that he and Kathie both used copious amounts of cocaine at the time, and he himself also used meth and “lots of marijuana.” Durst, 78, is on trial for the murder of Susan Berman, his best friend, whom prosecutors believe had information implicating Durst in Kathie’s disappearance and presumed death. Durst has pleaded not guilty and denies murdering Kathie.