'Moët, like poet' – and more trip-you-up luxury brand names that are easy to get wrong
While working at a glossy bar during her student days, a fellow Telegraph editor recalls serving a customer a bottle of Moët. She pronounced the champagne with a hard ‘t’ and he corrected her, explaining that it was a French brand so the emphasis should be on the ‘e’, with a silent 't'. Convinced he was wrong, she didn’t reply – and both left the interaction feeling somewhat superior to the other.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0