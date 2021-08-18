'Moët, like poet' – and more trip-you-up luxury brand names that are easy to get wrong

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Everyone loves a deal, whether they’re a new homeowner or a longtime luxury shopper. There are a lot of brands out there that you might have left out of your search because of their price point (especially if you’re shopping on a budget.) But even luxury brands have affordable items to choose from — it’s just a matter of knowing what to look for. Instead of browsing for sofas or beds, try looking for smaller items like side tables or decor. You might be surprised by what you find. With a bit of searching, you can easily elevate your space without breaking the bank. So whether you’re shopping on a budget or looking for a new piece to spruce up your space, here are 10 affordable items from some of our favorite luxury brands that won’t give you buyer’s remorse.