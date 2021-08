Gardening is an incredibly rewarding pastime when you live in the suburbs but often times outdoor space is just so limited, you really can’t dedicate enough space for your herbs and plants. Does that mean that you should just give up gardening? Absolutely not! We’re going to show you how you can keep doing it without having to sacrifice so much outdoor space. The solution is to create a DIY vertical garden that will be able to accommodate more plants in the same space.