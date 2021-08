As the Taliban prepares to take power in Kabul, many in Afghanistan are reflecting back on the previous Taliban regime’s brutal policies, when beheadings, floggings, and stoning were common practices.The group returns to a much-changed Afghanistan, with greater democratic freedoms and inclusivity for women. The change in Afghan society has raised the stakes for the Taliban as the US and Nato forces abruptly withdrew from the country in the past weeks.How its power structure will accommodate the new reality and reconcile it with its own beliefs is being closely watched, along with the formation of its new...