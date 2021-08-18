Cancel
Samaritan's Purse rushes aid to Haiti after earthquake

By Makaelah Walters
Watauga Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAITI — Samaritan’s Purse mobilized more than 15 people in response to a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Aug. 14. A team of responders landed in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, around 4 p.m., Aug. 15, according to Ken Isaacs, vice president of programs and government relations for Samaritan’s Purse. Isaacs said at least five...

U.N. seeks $187 million to help Haiti recover after devastating quake

LES CAYES, Haiti — The United Nations launched an appeal Wednesday seeking nearly $200 million to help Haiti in its recovery effort after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck nearly two weeks ago, causing large-scale damage across the southern peninsula. Two days after the Aug. 10 quake hit southwestern Haiti, Tropical...
Haiti Earthquake Brings Devastation and Little Hope for Future Preparation

Podcast featuring Glynn Cosker, Managing Editor, Edge and. Dr. Chris Reynolds, Dean, Vice President of Academic Outreach and Program Development, American Military University. In August 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti causing massive and widespread destruction. Shortly after the earthquake struck, a tropical depression swept through the country causing further devastation and impeding rescue and recovery efforts. In this episode, Glynn Cosker talks to AMU’s Dr. Chris Reynolds about his experience responding directly to the 2010 earthquake and his perspective on the challenges Haiti faces. Learn how limited infrastructure, rampant governmental corruption including a recent coup and the assassination of Haiti’s president, along with criminal violence have all contributed to Haiti’s inability to prepare or respond to disasters and its reliance on foreign aid.

