Dallas, TX

Texas Supreme Court rules quorum-breaking Democrats can be arrested, returned to House chamber

Texarkana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that House Democrats boycotting a special legislative session can be arrested and forced back to chambers. "The legal question before this Court concerns only whether the Texas Constitution gives the House of Representatives the authority to physically compel the attendance of absent members," according to a written opinion signed by Justice James D. Blacklock, a Republican. "We conclude that it does, and we therefore direct the district court to withdraw the TRO."

